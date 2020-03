AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Sunday, light drizzle possible

North Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a chilly night under partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid 30s to upper 40s. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day.Isolated drizzle is possible along the Coast. However most cities will remain dry. Highs are below average for March, only hitting the mid 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon.Also, don't forget daylight saving is happening overnight , which means set your clocks forward an hour.Tonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/DrizzleHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sWe are expecting light showers in the region with the best chance in the morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now