AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Sunday, light drizzle possible

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a chilly night under partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid 30s to upper 40s. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

Isolated drizzle is possible along the Coast. However most cities will remain dry. Highs are below average for March, only hitting the mid 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon.

Also, don't forget daylight saving is happening overnight, which means set your clocks forward an hour.

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Drizzle
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Monday:
We are expecting light showers in the region with the best chance in the morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Related topics:
