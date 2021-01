AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy tonight, partly sunny tomorrow with chance of light rain in North Bay

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be partly cloudy/partly sunny in most areas, but mostly cloudy in the North Bay with a chance of light rain or showers.Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s elsewhere.Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, but slightly milder, with a continuing chance of light rain in the North Bay. Steadier and more widespread rain will develop on Monday, but will taper off on Tuesday. The remainder of next week will feature mainly sunny and milder days.Santa Rosa 55San Francisco 56Oakland 57San Jose 59Concord 57Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Near 40Tomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Near 40Tomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sPartly Cloudy & Milder/Chance of Light Showers in the North BayHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Lower 60s Inland