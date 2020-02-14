AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy tonight, partly sunny tomorrow with chance of light rain in North Bay

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy/partly sunny in most areas, but mostly cloudy in the North Bay with a chance of light rain or showers.
Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s elsewhere.
Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, but slightly milder, with a continuing chance of light rain in the North Bay. Steadier and more widespread rain will develop on Monday, but will taper off on Tuesday. The remainder of next week will feature mainly sunny and milder days.
Santa Rosa 55
San Francisco 56
Oakland 57
San Jose 59
Concord 57
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Sunday:
Partly Cloudy & Milder/Chance of Light Showers in the North Bay
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Lower 60s Inland
