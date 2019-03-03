Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers today.

Today features overcast skies and the threat of light scattered showers continues. It's not a washout of a day but you may have to dodge some drops for 15 minutes or so. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 52/60
Fremont: 56/58
Redwood City: 53/56
San Francisco: 53/55
San Jose: 55/62

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50 to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies..
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Plenty of clouds.
HIGHS: 56-58.



