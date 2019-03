Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Temperatures:

Monday:

Today features overcast skies and the threat of light scattered showers continues. It's not a washout of a day but you may have to dodge some drops for 15 minutes or so. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers.Highs: In the mid 50 to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the upper 40s.TODAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of showers.Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of showers.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies..Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers.HIGHS: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.Plenty of clouds.HIGHS: 56-58.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now