Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Today features overcast skies and the threat of light scattered showers continues. It's not a washout of a day but you may have to dodge some drops for 15 minutes or so. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 52/60
Fremont: 56/58
Redwood City: 53/56
San Francisco: 53/55
San Jose: 55/62
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50 to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies..
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Plenty of clouds.
HIGHS: 56-58.
