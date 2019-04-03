Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of light, scattered showers overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and occasional light rain. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Tomorrow's storm is light and ranks only 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. A slightly stronger storm will move into the area on Friday, bringing steadier rain and gusty wind.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Although this storm will be a bit more vigorous, it will also rank only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A few isolated showers may linger into Saturday morning, but partial clearing will begin late Saturday, and a sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord 65
Oakland 64
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 63
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Chance of Light showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Rainy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers
TOP STORIES
Show More