Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers

Following a cluster of showers and brief downpours this afternoon, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of isolated showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Dangerous surf continues to pound our beaches today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today until 9 p.m.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to around 60 degrees inland and near the bay.
Our next storm will arrive Friday, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by a series of light storms that will bring periods of rain or showers each day into late next week.
Temperatures
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 59
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Friday
Clouds Increase/Rain Arrives in the Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
