WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Following a cluster of showers and brief downpours this afternoon, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of isolated showers.

Following a cluster of showers and brief downpours this afternoon, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of isolated showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Dangerous surf continues to pound our beaches today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today until 9 p.m.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to around 60 degrees inland and near the bay.

Our next storm will arrive Friday, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by a series of light storms that will bring periods of rain or showers each day into late next week.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Temperatures
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 59

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Friday
Clouds Increase/Rain Arrives in the Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
Crews working fast to prevent another raw sewage spill in Marin Co. ahead of storm
Tornadoes hit Santa Cruz in Sunday's winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Police say roommate stole Vacaville man's $10M winning scratcher ticket
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Fiona Ma ceremony becomes 'swearing' in
Commuter finds dentures left in seat on BART train
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Show More
First BART train through the Transbay Tube left a reporter stranded
Homeless man in GoFundMe scam arrested after missing court
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
More News