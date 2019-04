Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with chance of light, scattered showers

Temperatures:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light, scattered showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of spotty sprinkles, although no measurable rainfall is likely. A light storm, ranking 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, will bring showers to the Bay Area on Thursday, and a wetter and windier storm will arrive on Friday. Although Friday's storm will be slightly stronger, it will also rank 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Showers may linger into early Saturday, but a sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Sunday and continue into the middle of next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Upper 50s to Near 60Tonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Light, Scattered ShowersLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty SprinklesHighs: Mid 60sShowers LikelyHighs: Near 60 Caost to 64 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now