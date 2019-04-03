Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with chance of light, scattered showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light, scattered showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of spotty sprinkles, although no measurable rainfall is likely. A light storm, ranking 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, will bring showers to the Bay Area on Thursday, and a wetter and windier storm will arrive on Friday. Although Friday's storm will be slightly stronger, it will also rank 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Showers may linger into early Saturday, but a sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Sunday and continue into the middle of next week.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 65
Oakland 64
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 60
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 62
Coast:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60 Caost to 64 Inland
