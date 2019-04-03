Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with chance of light, scattered showers

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday evening.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light, scattered showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of spotty sprinkles, although no measurable rainfall is likely. A light storm, ranking 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, will bring showers to the Bay Area on Thursday, and a wetter and windier storm will arrive on Friday. Although Friday's storm will be slightly stronger, it will also rank 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Showers may linger into early Saturday, but a sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Sunday and continue into the middle of next week.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 65
Oakland 64
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 60
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 62

Coast:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60 Caost to 64 Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Sierra snowpack is at its 4th highest level ever recorded
BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas announces retirement
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Research shows thoughts of coffee can give you a boost
2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal
PG&E CEO singled out in court by judge over wildfire prevention
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Show More
Consumer Catch-Up: Netflix rates, new phone scams, and more
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins
More TOP STORIES News