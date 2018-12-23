Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with chance of rain in parts of the Bay Area

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with light rain in the North Bay. There's a chance of rain farther south later in the day. Highs will range from 56-62. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. High tide will be 6.6 feet at 11:15 a.m.
Temperatures:
Concord: 48/60
Fremont: 50/59
Redwood City: 46/59
San Francisco: 52/57
San Jose: 48/61
Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday (Christmas Eve):
Showers with breezy winds.
HIGHS: 56-58.
