WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy with cooler temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and breezy, with a few passing high clouds and possibly some patchy low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will range from upper 40s to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler than average. Afternoon highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 70s near the bay and mid 70s inland. This cool and breezy pattern will continue through the end of the week, followed by a minor warm-up beginning over the weekend.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord 77
Oakland 68
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 76

Coast
Tonight: Partly cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Thursday
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Las Vegas high school on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Show More
TSA releases new video 911 calls from September 11 attacks
Special Olympian sings national anthem at Cubs game
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
How much is your cheeseburger really costing the environment?
More News