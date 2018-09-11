AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy with cooler temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will be mostly clear and breezy, with a few passing high clouds and possibly some patchy low clouds at the coast. Overnight lows will range from upper 40s to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler than average. Afternoon highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 70s near the bay and mid 70s inland. This cool and breezy pattern will continue through the end of the week, followed by a minor warm-up beginning over the weekend.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 77
Oakland 68
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 76
Coast
Tonight: Partly cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Thursday
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!