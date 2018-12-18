Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with fog developing overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Low temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid-40s.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland and near the bay.
Spotty sprinkles may pass through the North Bay on Friday, but our next storm system expected to produce measurable rain will likely arrive late Sunday to early Monday.
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 62
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mis 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
