AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy with fog near the coast

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Tuesday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with widespread areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy early, but mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. Wednesday will be very much like tomorrow, but a warmer pattern will develop after midweek.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy/Chance of Spotty DrizzleLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly sunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 80sPartly Cloudy & Cool to MildHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Upper 80s Inland