AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy with fog near the coast

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly cloudy with widespread areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy early, but mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. Wednesday will be very much like tomorrow, but a warmer pattern will develop after midweek.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Today's Temperatures
Concord 86
Oakland 69
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 64
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy/Chance of Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Partly Cloudy & Cool to Mild
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

