AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with light showers overnight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with light showers developing in the North Bay after midnight and continuing into early Saturday morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This storm ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. It's a storm of light intensity, which will weaken and dissipate as it moves southward and eastward.
Most areas outside the North Bay will receive little or no measurable rainfall.
Partial clearing will begin by midday, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny by mid-afternoon.
Early morning lows will be mainly in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to around 60 degrees inland.
A cool, dry pattern will settle in Sunday through Tuesday, followed by another chance of light rain by the middle of next week.
Highs Tomorrow:
Santa Rosa: 61
San Francisco: 58
Oakland: 60
San Jose: 62
Concord: 61
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Overnight Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Slight Chance of Overnight Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Slight Chance of Early AM Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Showers Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Slight Chance of Overnight Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Slight Chance of Overnight Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Slight Chance of Morning Showers, Followed by Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s
Sunday:
Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
