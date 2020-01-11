AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers develop tonight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with scattered showers developing in the North Bay before midnight.
The approaching storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. A storm of light intensity, producing scattered showers and occasional wind gusts of 20-30 miles per hour. As showers move southward and eastward to other regions of the Bay Area, overnight low temperatures will range from near 40 degrees in the inland valleys to low and mid 40s near the coast and bay.
Showers will end during the mid-morning hours, and we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland and near the bay shoreline.
Beginning Sunday night and continuing through all of next week, we can expect a series of storms to sweep through the Bay Area. They will be mainly light storms, but we are watching the possible development of a more vigorous storm, which may arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This one could produce heavier, steadier rain along with gusty winds.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 57
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 56
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Spotty Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Spotty Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Spotty Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Spotty Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Spotty Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Then Clearing
Highs: Upper 50s
Sunday:
Mostly sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening, with a chance of late-night showers.
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Mid 50s Inland
