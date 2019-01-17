WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the North Bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Light, scattered showers will continue the move through the North Bay tomorrow, with a chance of isolated showers in other areas through tomorrow night and into early Saturday.

Tomorrow's highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to about 60 degrees near the bay and inland.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Today 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Until Friday 5 p.m.

Weekend:
Another light rainmaker will move through the Bay Area on Sunday, but a drier pattern will develop on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Scattered Showers, Mainly North Bay
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low and Mid 60s Inland


