Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight

Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

After midnight, showers will move into the Bay Area with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Most areas will end up with less than .25" of rainfall and winds will be breezy at times.

Thursday will feature showers before noon; otherwise it is a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
San Francisco: 56
Oakland: 57
San Jose: 58
Concord: 57

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

Friday:
After a cold morning it is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
