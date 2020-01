AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Friday:

Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.After midnight, showers will move into the Bay Area with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Most areas will end up with less than .25" of rainfall and winds will be breezy at times.Thursday will feature showers before noon; otherwise it is a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.Santa Rosa: 59San Francisco: 56Oakland: 57San Jose: 58Concord: 57Tonight: ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers to Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 50sAfter a cold morning it is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.