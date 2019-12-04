AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with spotty sprinkles

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with light rain or showers developing in the South Bay, mainly from San Jose and the Santa Cruz Mountains southward. It's possible that some spotty showers or sprinkles may develop as far north as San Francisco and Berkeley.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of a few lingering early morning sprinkles or light showers.
Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but a wet and windy storm will move into the area on Friday. It will be a storm of moderate-intensity, ranking "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60
Oakland: 58
Redwood City: 59
San Francisco: 57
San Jose: 61
Santa Rosa: 58
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Early AM Showers Possible
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Early AM Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Moslty Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Early AM Sprinklles or Showers Possible
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Early AM Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
