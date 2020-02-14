AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with widespread areas of fog near the coast

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog near the coast and bay.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering low clouds and fog in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-50s at the coast to the upper 60s inland.
There will be very little change on Saturday, but clouds will increase late Sunday, as a light storm moves into the area Sunday night, bringing a chance of light showers Sunday night, and a greater chance of more widespread showers on Monday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 61
Oakland 65
San Jose 69
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds & Fog/Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
