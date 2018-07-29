AccuWeather Forecast: Coastal clouds clearing

Coast:

Morning clouds will clear to the coast midday. A wide range in afternoon highs from the mid-50s to the mid-90s. Smoke from fires in Napa County and Mendocino County will cause hazy skies over parts of the East Bay and North Bay. Tomorrow will be very much like today, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Clouds to Some SunshineHighs: Mid 50s to Upper 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Sunny & HazyHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: In the 50sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Increasing Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny, Hot, & Some HazeHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid-60s to Mid-70sTonight: Increasing Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 90sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow will be very much like today, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.