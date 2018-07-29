WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Coastal clouds clearing

Morning clouds will clear to the coast midday. A wide range in afternoon highs from the mid-50s to the mid-90s.




Morning clouds will clear to the coast midday. A wide range in afternoon highs from the mid-50s to the mid-90s. Smoke from fires in Napa County and Mendocino County will cause hazy skies over parts of the East Bay and North Bay. Tomorrow will be very much like today, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.

Concord 93
Oakland 73
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 86

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot, & Some Haze
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid-60s to Mid-70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Monday:
Tomorrow will be very much like today, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.

