AccuWeather forecast: Coastal fog pushes across bay tonight

Tonight will become increasingly foggy at the coast with areas of fog pushing across the bay and locally inland. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




Tomorrow and Sunday will begin with lingering patches of morning fog, followed by sunny skies and mild afternoons. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

Monday, Veterans Day, will also be sunny and mild with high temperatures about 2 to 4 degrees warmer than Sunday's. A partly cloudy and cooler pattern will develop by the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

Temperatures
Concord: 77
Oakland: 69
Redwood City: 72
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Widespread Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Lingering AM Fog/Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

