AccuWeather Forecast: Coastal fog tonight, Spare the Air day tomorrow

Overnight our marine layer is compressed, resulting in less fog around the Bay shoreline.Fog is limited to the immediate coast. Under hazy skies lows fall into the low 50s to low 60s.Monday begins with limited fog in the morning. Expecting another day of air quality issues as another Spare the Air day is in effect. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.Santa Rosa 83San Francisco 68Oakland 74San Jose 83Concord 90Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60s to Low 90sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Low to Mid 80sLimited morning fog leading to hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 90s. A Spare the Air day is in effect for poor air quality.