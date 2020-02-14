Overnight our marine layer is compressed, resulting in less fog around the Bay shoreline.
Fog is limited to the immediate coast. Under hazy skies lows fall into the low 50s to low 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires
Monday begins with limited fog in the morning. Expecting another day of air quality issues as another Spare the Air day is in effect. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.
Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 83
Concord 90
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tuesday:
Limited morning fog leading to hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 90s. A Spare the Air day is in effect for poor air quality.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Coastal fog tonight, Spare the Air day tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News