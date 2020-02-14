Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Coastal fog tonight, Spare the Air day tomorrow

Overnight our marine layer is compressed, resulting in less fog around the Bay shoreline.

Fog is limited to the immediate coast. Under hazy skies lows fall into the low 50s to low 60s.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires

Monday begins with limited fog in the morning. Expecting another day of air quality issues as another Spare the Air day is in effect. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.

Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 83
Concord 90

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear

Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear

Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Tuesday:
Limited morning fog leading to hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 90s. A Spare the Air day is in effect for poor air quality.

