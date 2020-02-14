Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Coastal fog tonight, wind advisory begins Sunday

Tonight is a mainly clear night with only some coastal fog and overnight lows in the low to upper 40s.

Sunday is a sunny and spring-like day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, some 10-20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

At 10pm Sunday, a Wind Advisory will go into effect across the entire Bay Area.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Offshore winds will develop overnight into Monday morning.

Winds are expected to be between 15-30mph for most with winds gusts as high if not more than 50mph on our ridge tops.

Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 68
Oakland 70
San Jose 73
Concord 74

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday:
It is a warm and windy day as our wind advisory continues. Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s

