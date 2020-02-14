Tonight is a mainly clear night with only some coastal fog and overnight lows in the low to upper 40s.
Sunday is a sunny and spring-like day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, some 10-20 degrees above average for this time of the year.
At 10pm Sunday, a Wind Advisory will go into effect across the entire Bay Area.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Offshore winds will develop overnight into Monday morning.
Winds are expected to be between 15-30mph for most with winds gusts as high if not more than 50mph on our ridge tops.
Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 68
Oakland 70
San Jose 73
Concord 74
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Monday:
It is a warm and windy day as our wind advisory continues. Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Coastal fog tonight, wind advisory begins Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News