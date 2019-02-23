WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold and cloudy

Sunday features lots of clouds throughout the day. There may even be an isolated, light sprinkle in the North Bay.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s to Mid 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday features lots of clouds throughout the day. There may even be an isolated, light sprinkle in the North Bay. Otherwise it is a dry day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
San Francisco 53
Oakland 57
San Jose 57
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Sprinkle
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Monday:
Our next storm arrives which ranks 1, a light storm, on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light, scattered showers throughout the day and winds to remain light as well. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.



