Accuweather Forecast: Cold and dry as next storm approaches

Sunday starts out dry but our next storm will arrive in the evening.
This storm is a light storm which ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers in the evening along with light winds. Rainfall will likely be less than .25". Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 60
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 61
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Evening Shower
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday:
Scattered showers continue with our storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect on & off light showers the entire day. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
