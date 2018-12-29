WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold and windy

A cold morning with some frosty valleys possible followed by a sunny and cool afternoon for Saturday. Beach Hazard Statement through the afternoon from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey with sneaker waves possible.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 37/57
Fremont: 41/58
Redwood City: 35/58
San Francisco: 46/57
San Jose: 36/58

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Sunday:
A sunny day. Breezy in the hills.
HIGHS: 58-62.


