Accuweather Forecast: Cold and windy

A cold morning with some frosty valleys possible followed by a sunny and cool afternoon for Saturday. Beach Hazard Statement through the afternoon from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey with sneaker waves possible. Never turn your back on the ocean! Highs range from 56-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 37/57
Fremont: 41/58
Redwood City: 35/58
San Francisco: 46/57
San Jose: 36/58
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Sunday:
A sunny day. Breezy in the hills.
HIGHS: 58-62.
