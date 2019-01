Accuweather Forecast: Cold clear New Year's night

Temperatures:

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from upper 20s in the inland valleys to mid and upper 30s elsewhere.Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and seasonably cool, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.We can expect increasing clouds on Friday, followed by rain on Saturday and Sunday.Sunny & Seasonally CoolHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Upper 30s to Around 40Tomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Upper 20s to Around 30Tomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Upper 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Low 30sTomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Upper 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now