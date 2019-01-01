Accuweather Forecast: Cold clear New Year's night

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from upper 20s in the inland valleys to mid and upper 30s elsewhere.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and seasonably cool, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.
We can expect increasing clouds on Friday, followed by rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday:
Sunny & Seasonally Cool
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Around 30
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
