WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold clear New Year's night

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from upper 20s in the inland valleys to mid and upper 30s elsewhere.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from upper 20s in the inland valleys to mid and upper 30s elsewhere.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and seasonably cool, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

We can expect increasing clouds on Friday, followed by rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday:
Sunny & Seasonally Cool
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Around 30
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling
Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
More Weather
Top Stories
Baby girl born in Fairfield appears to be Bay Area's first of 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
6-year-old struck by 'celebratory gunfire' in Oakland, police say
Ultima Thule arrive from NASA's New Horizon spacecraft
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Show More
Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore investigated as suspicious
Bay Area residents determined to keep resolutions in 2019
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
TIME-LAPSE: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Fire heavily damages Victorian apartment complex in San Jose
More News