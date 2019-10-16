Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold front brings chance of light rain

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light showers or sprinkles likely overnight, as a weak cold front swings through the area.

The best chance of measurable rain is in the North Bay.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny by midday, with afternoon highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid-70s inland.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a chance of light, early morning sprinkles on Saturday.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend, with inland highs reaching mid-80s early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord: 73
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 69
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 69
Santa Rosa: 73

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Sprinkles/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Sprinkles/Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Showers/Then Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 70s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: Crossing the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit
Fire investigators serve search warrant at NuStar following fire
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Expert says California quake picked up by early warning system
Show More
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
More TOP STORIES News