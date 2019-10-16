AccuWeather forecast: Cold front brings chance of light rain

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light showers or sprinkles likely overnight, as a weak cold front swings through the area.
The best chance of measurable rain is in the North Bay.
Morning lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny by midday, with afternoon highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid-70s inland.
Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a chance of light, early morning sprinkles on Saturday.
Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend, with inland highs reaching mid-80s early next week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 73
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 69
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 69
Santa Rosa: 73
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Sprinkles/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Sprinkles/Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Showers/Then Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible Sprinkles Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70
Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 70s Inland
