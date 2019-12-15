Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold, isolated showers possible

An isolated shower is possible before midnight tonight with a level 1 light storm moving through the Bay Area.

Expect a blend of stars and clouds and a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you are headed to the Raiders game expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 57
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 56
Concord: 55

Coast:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Monday:
After a cold morning, its a sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

