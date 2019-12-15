An isolated shower is possible before midnight tonight with a level 1 light storm moving through the Bay Area.
Expect a blend of stars and clouds and a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you are headed to the Raiders game expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50s.
If you are headed to the Raiders game expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 57
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 56
Concord: 55
Coast:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Monday:
After a cold morning, its a sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cold, isolated showers possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More