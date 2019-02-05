Accuweather Forecast: Cold night across Bay Area

Tuesday night we are expecting a cold night across the Bay Area with overnight lows in most cities in the 20s and 30s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Today until 7 a.m.
Where we have seen some melting from our snow showers in our hills, we could see any liquid freeze over to ice on roadways. Use extreme caution as areas of black ice may occur, which are hard to see. Wednesday is a bright but cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
San Francisco 53
Oakland 54
San Jose 55
Concord 55
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Wednesday:
Sunshine giving way to some clouds late in the day. Highs hit the mid 50s.
