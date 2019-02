Accuweather Forecast: Cold night across Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Tuesday night we are expecting a cold night across the Bay Area with overnight lows in most cities in the 20s and 30s.Where we have seen some melting from our snow showers in our hills, we could see any liquid freeze over to ice on roadways. Use extreme caution as areas of black ice may occur, which are hard to see. Wednesday is a bright but cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Upper 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Mid 20s to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sSunshine giving way to some clouds late in the day. Highs hit the mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now