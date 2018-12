Accuweather Forecast: Cold night ahead

Temperatures:

Get set for a cold night ahead! Temperatures will tumble overnight and, by morning, some frost will form in the wind protected valleys. A bright, sunny afternoon will follow.

Concord
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Oakland
Tonight: Freezing Cold Overnight
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Cool with Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s

Redwood City
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

San Francisco
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Crisp Winter Day, Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

San Jose
Tonight: Chilly, Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

Santa Rosa
Tonight: Cold Overnight
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday:
A chilly morning will give way to a milder day under mainly sunny skies.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s