Accuweather Forecast: Cold night ahead

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Get set for a cold night ahead! Temperatures will tumble overnight and, by morning, some frost will form in the wind protected valleys. A bright, sunny afternoon will follow.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 58
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 57
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Freezing Cold Overnight
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Cool with Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Crisp Winter Day, Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Chilly, Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cold Overnight
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday:

A chilly morning will give way to a milder day under mainly sunny skies.

Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s


