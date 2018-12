Accuweather Forecast: Cold night, breezy conditions continue

Temperatures:

Tonight will be clear, breezy, and very chilly. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s in some inland valleys, and gusty wind will make the air feel even colder.Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs mainly in the low to mid-50s. Cool, sunny days will follow for the remainder of the week, but there is a chance of rain developing over the weekend. WIND ADVISORY : (San Francisco Bay Shoreline) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today WIND ADVISORY : (Mountains and Hills above 1000') Until 10 a.m. Tuesday SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & GALE WARNING : (North of Bay Bridge) until 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.Sunny & CoolHighs: Mid 50sConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear, Breezy, & ChillyLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clear, Breezy, & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear, Breezy, & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear, Breezy & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clear, Breezy, & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30Tomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clear, Breezy, & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 50s