WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold night, breezy conditions continue

Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s in some inland valleys, and gusty wind will make the air feel even colder.

Tonight will be clear, breezy, and very chilly. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s in some inland valleys, and gusty wind will make the air feel even colder.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs mainly in the low to mid-50s. Cool, sunny days will follow for the remainder of the week, but there is a chance of rain developing over the weekend.

WIND ADVISORY: (San Francisco Bay Shoreline) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today
WIND ADVISORY: (Mountains and Hills above 1000') Until 10 a.m. Tuesday
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & GALE WARNING: (North of Bay Bridge) until 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.

Wednesday:
Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s

Temperatures:
Concord 54
Oakland 55
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 55
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s


(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
