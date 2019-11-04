Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold night leading into a sunny, mild Tuesday

Tonight will be mostly clear near the bay and inland, but areas of low clouds will develop along the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to near 80 inland.

We may experience minor cooling--by two or three degrees--on Wednesday, temperatures will bounce right back on Thursday; and then our pattern of unusually mild and dry days will continue into next week.

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s coast to Upper 70s Inland

Temperatures
Concord 80
Oakland 75
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 72
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

