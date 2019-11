AccuWeather forecast: Cold night leading into a sunny, mild Tuesday

Temperatures

Coast:

East Bay:

North Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will be mostly clear near the bay and inland, but areas of low clouds will develop along the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to near 80 inland.We may experience minor cooling--by two or three degrees--on Wednesday, temperatures will bounce right back on Thursday; and then our pattern of unusually mild and dry days will continue into next week.Mostly sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60s coast to Upper 70s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of Low CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Around 80