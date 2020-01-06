Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold night, patchy morning fog Monday

It is a clear and cold night on the way with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.

Monday will begin with some patchy fog in the North Bay and East Bay.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The afternoon features wall to wall sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 59
Concord: 61

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Around 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday:
Increasing clouds throughout the day and the chance of a shower in the evening. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Best chance for rain is in the North Bay and rainfall will total less than .25".

