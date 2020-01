AccuWeather forecast: Cold night, patchy morning fog Monday

Temperatures:

It is a clear and cold night on the way with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s. Monday will begin with some patchy fog in the North Bay and East Bay. The afternoon features wall to wall sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Rosa:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

San Francisco:
Tonight: Patchy
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Around 60

Oakland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

San Jose:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Concord:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day and the chance of a shower in the evening. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Best chance for rain is in the North Bay and rainfall will total less than .25".