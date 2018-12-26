Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come

A clear and cold night on the way with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s.
Thursday is a sunny, but breezy day. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our hills where ridgetops could see gusts close to 55mph. Good idea to secure any outdoor objects you may have.
Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
Friday:
Sunny skies and a breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
