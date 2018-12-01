Accuweather Forecast: Cold rain showers tapering off in the afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cold rain showers taper off later in the afternoon and give way to partly cloudy skies.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today
Highs range from 54-56
Looking ahead to Sunday:
A cold morning. A partly cloudy afternoon.
HIGHS: 54-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/56
Fremont: 50/56
Redwood City: 48/56
San Francisco: 55/55
San Jose: 47/56
Coast:
TODAY: Cool showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s..
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Near 40.
East Bay
TODAY: Cool showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Near 40.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Around 40.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Chilly showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Chilly with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, mainly clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 40s.
