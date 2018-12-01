WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold rain showers tapering off in the afternoon

Cold rain showers taper off later in the afternoon and give way to partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 54-56.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cold rain showers taper off later in the afternoon and give way to partly cloudy skies.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today

Highs range from 54-56

Looking ahead to Sunday:
A cold morning. A partly cloudy afternoon.
HIGHS: 54-58.

RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/56
Fremont: 50/56
Redwood City: 48/56
San Francisco: 55/55
San Jose: 47/56

Coast:
TODAY: Cool showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s..
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Near 40.

East Bay
TODAY: Cool showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Near 40.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Cool with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: Around 40.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Chilly showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Chilly with showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, mainly clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 40s.

