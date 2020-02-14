Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold, rainy days return this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain will increase today as a cold-weather system swings south and stalls over the Bay Area for the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will range from .50" to an inch & a half for most of the Bay Area with upwards of 2-3" in the Santa Cruz Mountains.




VIDEO: Meteorolgist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.

This will set the stage for a series of systems that rank 1 on our SIS taking us into early next week. Waves of rainfall will keep March high temps well below average with breezy winds at times.

This is a huge snowmaker in the Sierra with a Winter Storm Warning from 11 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Monday. Blowing & drifting snow with accumulations or 2 to 4 feet will make travel impossible.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 54
Concord 56
Oakland 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56

Coast:
Showers, cool & breezy.
Highs In the mid-50s.
Tonight: Showers, lows in the upper 40s

North Bay:
Showers, 48-54. South winds to 20 mph.
Tonight: Lows in the mid-30s to upper 40s.

East Bay:
Showers, cool highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: More showers, in the mid-40s.

Inland East Bay:
Showers, cool highs, in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Showers, In the lower 40s.

Peninsula:
Showers, with breezy southwest winds. Highs in the mid-50s.
Tonight: Showers, lows in the mid-40s.

South Bay:
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: showers, lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday:
Cool & wet weather continues. A possible thunderstorm. 52-56.

