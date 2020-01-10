AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today

Dry and cold air filled in behind yesterday's west cold front. Dress warmly as temperatures are up to 15 degrees cooler this morning.Many cars left outside in our deepest valleys have frost to scrape. Watch out for fog and freezing fog in these same neighborhoods.
Other neighborhoods start clear then sunny through the morning. A few high clouds roam our sky late this afternoon as another wet weather maker is on the way for tonight. Highs range from 55 to 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight's storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts range from .01" to .15". This storm keeps us from being so cold tomorrow morning. We wake up to lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s
Weekend:
A few stray showers linger tomorrow morning as our storm exits south. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon with highs in the lower to upper 50s. Patchy fog gives way to patchy clouds Sunday. A chance of light showers lingers over mainly the North Bay during the afternoon to evening hours.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/44
Fremont: 57/44
Oakland: 56/46
Redwood City: 58/45
San Francisco: 56/47
San Jose: 60/44
San Rafael: 57/46
Santa Rosa: 59/39
Coast:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Clear then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
