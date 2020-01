AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Dry and cold air filled in behind yesterday's west cold front. Dress warmly as temperatures are up to 15 degrees cooler this morning.Many cars left outside in our deepest valleys have frost to scrape. Watch out for fog and freezing fog in these same neighborhoods.Other neighborhoods start clear then sunny through the morning. A few high clouds roam our sky late this afternoon as another wet weather maker is on the way for tonight. Highs range from 55 to 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight's storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Rainfall amounts range from .01" to .15". This storm keeps us from being so cold tomorrow morning. We wake up to lows in the upper 30s to upper 40sA few stray showers linger tomorrow morning as our storm exits south. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon with highs in the lower to upper 50s. Patchy fog gives way to patchy clouds Sunday. A chance of light showers lingers over mainly the North Bay during the afternoon to evening hours.Concord: 57/44Fremont: 57/44Oakland: 56/46Redwood City: 58/45San Francisco: 56/47San Jose: 60/44San Rafael: 57/46Santa Rosa: 59/39TODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 55 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Clear then Mostly SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now