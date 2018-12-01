Accuweather Forecast: Cold temps but clear skies into Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It will be a chilly night, but dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low 30s to low 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
After a chilly morning, it's a cool afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-58.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Chilly
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
Monday:
Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
