Accuweather Forecast: Cold temps but clear skies into Sunday

It will be a chilly night, but dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low 30s to low 40s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
After a chilly morning, it's a cool afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

HIGHS: 54-58.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Chilly
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

Monday:
Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

