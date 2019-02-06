Accuweather Forecast: Cold temps with partly cloudy skies

We're expecting a mix of stars and clouds tonight along with cold temperatures once again. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Thursday is a partly sunny and cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 57
Concord 55
Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Friday:
Rain returns to the Bay Area with a level 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers and light winds throughout the day. Highs hit the low to mid 50s.
