Accuweather Forecast: Cold temps with partly cloudy skies

We're expecting a mix of stars and clouds tonight along with cold temperatures once again. Lows drop into the upper 20 to lower 40s.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday is a partly sunny and cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 57
Concord 55

Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Friday:
Rain returns to the Bay Area with a level 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers and light winds throughout the day. Highs hit the low to mid 50s.


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
