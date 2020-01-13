Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold tonight, rain returns Monday

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight lows drop into the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Monday features partly sunny skies. At night our next storm moves into the Bay Area.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This storm ranks a 1, a light storm, on the Storm Impact Scale.

Rain arrives first in the North Bay after 5pm with showers slowly moving south throughout the night.

Rainfall amounts will be less than .10". Highs range from the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
San Francisco 55
Oakland 56
San Jose 56
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/PM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday:
A cloudy start leads to a sunnier afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

