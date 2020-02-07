Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cold tonight, sunny Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but areas of fog may develop overnight near the coast and bay, as well as in some inland valleys. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and mild day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The weekend will bring a breezy and cooler pattern, with high temperatures about 4 to 6 degrees lower on Saturday than tomorrow, and perhaps another 2 or 3 degrees lower on Sunday.

Yet, skies will remain mostly sunny both days. A slight warmup will occur on Monday and Tuesday, but the middle of the week will bring another cooldown.

There is still no rain in the 7-day forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 68
San Francisco: 62
Oakland: 63
San Jose: 68
Concord: 66

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Valley Fog Overnight
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday:
Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

