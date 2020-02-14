AccuWeather forecast: Cold, windy night across Bay Area

It is a clear and windy night on the way in our hills as a Wind Advisory continues until 4 a.m. Thursday.
We could frequently find gusts in excess of 40 mph at times. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Thursday is still a breezy day but winds will not be as strong as previous days. Under mostly sunny skies highs range from the low 60s to low 70s.
WIND ADVISORY:
Wednesday 10 a.m. - Thursday 4 a.m.: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, Diablo Range Hills and Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 62
Oakland 65
San Jose 67
Concord 67
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
