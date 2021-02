AccuWeather forecast: Cold, windy night across Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

It is a clear and windy night on the way in our hills as a Wind Advisory continues until 4 a.m. Thursday.We could frequently find gusts in excess of 40 mph at times. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s.Thursday is still a breezy day but winds will not be as strong as previous days. Under mostly sunny skies highs range from the low 60s to low 70s.Wednesday 10 a.m. - Thursday 4 a.m.: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, Diablo Range Hills and Mountains and Santa Cruz MountainsSanta Rosa 70San Francisco 62Oakland 65San Jose 67Concord 67Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: BreezyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow:Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow:Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 40sTomorrow:Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond