AccuWeather forecast: Colder than average afternoons, some freezing cold neighborhood nights

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin this morning with fewer areas dealing with gusty winds, mainly higher elevations and bridge. The clear sky along with drier and cooler air means you might want to dress warmer this morning. Morning commute temperatures range from near 30 degrees inland to lower 40s in San Francisco. Give yourself extra time to scrap frost.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly sunny and breezy conditions dominate our afternoon with high slightly below average, 53 to 57 degrees. The breezes create a cooler feeling.

Clear and calmer conditions tonight create a better chance of freezing temperatures and frost. Lows range from the upper 20s Inland to lower 40s in San Francisco.
FREEZE WATCH: Monday 11pm - Tuesday 9am.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Frost begins thawing around 9a.m. tomorrow. The afternoon features a mostly sunny sky and similar temperatures.
High climb a couple degrees Wednesday and a warming trend pushing us above average Thursday through Saturday
Right now, the entire week looks void of rain.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/32
Fremont: 56/35
Oakland: 56/37
Redwood City: 55/33
San Francisco: 54/41
San Jose: 56/33
San Rafael: 56/36
Santa Rosa: 56/29

Coast:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 28 - 33 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

