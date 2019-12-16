Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon

Cold and dry air is bringing the coldest temperature of the week this morning. Patchy frost is possible, compliments of a clear sky and light northerly winds. Sunny skies will warm temps this afternoon into the mid and upper 50s. High clouds will stream across the sky tomorrow.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Next chance of rain arrives later Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look light. Highs: 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/55
Fremont: 41/58
Redwood City : 56/57
San Francisco: 44/55
San Jose: 40/58

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s to near 40.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s to near 40.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: Near 40

TUESDAY:
More cloud cover.
HIGHS: 56-58.

