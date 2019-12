AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Cold and dry air is bringing the coldest temperature of the week this morning. Patchy frost is possible, compliments of a clear sky and light northerly winds. Sunny skies will warm temps this afternoon into the mid and upper 50s. High clouds will stream across the sky tomorrow.Next chance of rain arrives later Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look light. Highs: 54-58.Concord: 39/55Fremont: 41/58Redwood City : 56/57San Francisco: 44/55San Jose: 40/58TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & cool.Highs: In the mid upper 50s.TONIGHT: Clear & chillyLows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & cool.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Clear & cold.Lows: In the 30s to near 40.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Clear & cold.Lows: In the 30s to near 40.TODAY: Sunny & cool.HIGHS: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.Lows: Near 40.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Clear & cool.Lows: Near 40More cloud cover.HIGHS: 56-58.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now