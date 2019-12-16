AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Next chance of rain arrives later Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look light. Highs: 54-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/55
Fremont: 41/58
Redwood City : 56/57
San Francisco: 44/55
San Jose: 40/58
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s to near 40.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s to near 40.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: Near 40
TUESDAY:
More cloud cover.
HIGHS: 56-58.
