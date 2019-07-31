AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue

Good Morning!
We begin today with less cloud cover and fog, slower breezes and similar temperatures to yesterday, lower to upper 50s.
The sun breaks free from the clouds earlier this morning. Combine this with a reduced breeze this afternoon and you have highs a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.
A partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures develop tonight. Low return to the lower to upper 50s.
Thursday:
Our pattern remains steady tomorrow with a slight uptick in highs Friday with building heat this weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 88/58
Fremont: 78/58
Oakland: 72/58
Redwood City: 79/55
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 81/58
San Rafael: 80/55
Santa Rosa: 87/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 72 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
