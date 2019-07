AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue

Temperatures:

Good Morning!We begin today with less cloud cover and fog, slower breezes and similar temperatures to yesterday, lower to upper 50s.The sun breaks free from the clouds earlier this morning. Combine this with a reduced breeze this afternoon and you have highs a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.A partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures develop tonight. Low return to the lower to upper 50s.Our pattern remains steady tomorrow with a slight uptick in highs Friday with building heat this weekend.Concord: 88/58Fremont: 78/58Oakland: 72/58Redwood City: 79/55San Francisco: 66/55San Jose: 81/58San Rafael: 80/55Santa Rosa: 87/52TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny AfternoonHighs: 72 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 84 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now