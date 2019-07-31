Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue

Good Morning!
We begin today with less cloud cover and fog, slower breezes and similar temperatures to yesterday, lower to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The sun breaks free from the clouds earlier this morning. Combine this with a reduced breeze this afternoon and you have highs a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.

A partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures develop tonight. Low return to the lower to upper 50s.

Thursday:
Our pattern remains steady tomorrow with a slight uptick in highs Friday with building heat this weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord: 88/58
Fremont: 78/58
Oakland: 72/58
Redwood City: 79/55
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 81/58
San Rafael: 80/55
Santa Rosa: 87/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 72 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

