Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool & breezy today, rain then showers Tuesday - Thursday

We begin this morning mostly clear, relatively calm, and seasonally cool. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A dry cold front kicks up a few clouds and breezy conditions. The breezes hold our highs back compared to yesterday. Highs reach the upper 50s at the Coast to lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Breezy in our hills tonight but calmer in our deepest valleys. Be ready for even cooler weather temps, lower 30s to middle 40s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A more vigorous cold front crashes north to south across the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon and evening. This spreads our first significant rain since May, 6 months. The storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving feature a 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. Showers, thunderstorms and snow levels dropping to near 2000'. Hail, graupel and snow are possible. Expect delays travel Tuesday and to a lesser extent Wednesday and Thursday.
During this time several feet of snow fall on the Sierra and Tahoe.

Temperatures
Concord: 65/40
Fremont: 64/41
Oakland: 63/44
Redwood City: 64/40
San Francisco: 63/46
San Jose: 63/41
San Rafael: 64/42
Santa Rosa: 65/32

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
49ers make statement in 37-8 win over Packers on Sunday Night Football
Oakland football player dies after battle with cancer
Activists set up homeless encampment in front of Oakland's City Hall
San Francisco restaurants want police to get tougher on burglaries
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Show More
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Cal Fire sues In-N-Out
Political experts weigh in on Michael Bloomberg entering 2020 presidential race
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Report: No calls for Kaepernick since workout
More TOP STORIES News