AccuWeather forecast: Cool & breezy today, rain then showers Tuesday - Thursday

We begin this morning mostly clear, relatively calm, and seasonally cool. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.A dry cold front kicks up a few clouds and breezy conditions. The breezes hold our highs back compared to yesterday. Highs reach the upper 50s at the Coast to lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Breezy in our hills tonight but calmer in our deepest valleys. Be ready for even cooler weather temps, lower 30s to middle 40s.A more vigorous cold front crashes north to south across the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon and evening. This spreads our first significant rain since May, 6 months. The storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.Wednesday and Thanksgiving feature a 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. Showers, thunderstorms and snow levels dropping to near 2000'. Hail, graupel and snow are possible. Expect delays travel Tuesday and to a lesser extent Wednesday and Thursday.During this time several feet of snow fall on the Sierra and Tahoe.Concord: 65/40Fremont: 64/41Oakland: 63/44Redwood City: 64/40San Francisco: 63/46San Jose: 63/41San Rafael: 64/42Santa Rosa: 65/32TODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & BreezyLows: 37 - 42 Degrees