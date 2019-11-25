AccuWeather forecast: Cool & breezy today, rain then showers Tuesday - Thursday

We begin this morning mostly clear, relatively calm, and seasonally cool. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A dry cold front kicks up a few clouds and breezy conditions. The breezes hold our highs back compared to yesterday. Highs reach the upper 50s at the Coast to lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Breezy in our hills tonight but calmer in our deepest valleys. Be ready for even cooler weather temps, lower 30s to middle 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A more vigorous cold front crashes north to south across the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon and evening. This spreads our first significant rain since May, 6 months. The storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving feature a 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. Showers, thunderstorms and snow levels dropping to near 2000'. Hail, graupel and snow are possible. Expect delays travel Tuesday and to a lesser extent Wednesday and Thursday.
During this time several feet of snow fall on the Sierra and Tahoe.
Temperatures
Concord: 65/40
Fremont: 64/41
Oakland: 63/44
Redwood City: 64/40
San Francisco: 63/46
San Jose: 63/41
San Rafael: 64/42
Santa Rosa: 65/32
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool & breezy today, rain then showers Tuesday - Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More