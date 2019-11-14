Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool and cloudy night, chance for morning sprinkles

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty morning drizzle near the coast and bay.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland.

We can expect lingering clouds on Friday, but with a little more sunshine.

The weekend will bring mainly sunny days with a warming trend continuing into early next week.

Temperatures
Concord 67
Oakland 62
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 67

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty AM Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty AM Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy/Possible Early Morning Coastal Drizzle
Highs: Near 60 coast to Low 70s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
LIVE: On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
New video released in murder of Bay Area tech executive
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic with ABC7 News
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
More TOP STORIES News