AccuWeather forecast: Cool and cloudy night, chance for morning sprinkles

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty morning drizzle near the coast and bay.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland.
We can expect lingering clouds on Friday, but with a little more sunshine.
The weekend will bring mainly sunny days with a warming trend continuing into early next week.
Temperatures
Concord 67
Oakland 62
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 67
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty AM Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty AM Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy/Possible Early Morning Coastal Drizzle
Highs: Near 60 coast to Low 70s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and cloudy night, chance for morning sprinkles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News