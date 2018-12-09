WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cool and cloudy with light showers overnight

Overnight, showers arrive in the North Bay with a light system ranking a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Elsewhere it is a mainly cloudy night with lows in the low to mid 40s

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday morning begins with a morning shower from San Francisco to Oakland and points to the North. By midday any showers exit and we begin to see sunnier skies in the afternoon. High chance that many cities in the South Bay and Inland remain dry the entire day. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 56
Oakland 58
San Jose 58
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.


