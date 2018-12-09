Accuweather Forecast: Cool and cloudy with light showers overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Overnight, showers arrive in the North Bay with a light system ranking a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Elsewhere it is a mainly cloudy night with lows in the low to mid 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday morning begins with a morning shower from San Francisco to Oakland and points to the North. By midday any showers exit and we begin to see sunnier skies in the afternoon. High chance that many cities in the South Bay and Inland remain dry the entire day. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 56
Oakland 58
San Jose 58
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Shower
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!