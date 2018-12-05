WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cool and cloudy with patchy fog

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog near the coast and in the valleys. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s, but a bit chillier in the North Bay valleys.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog near the coast and in the valleys. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s, but a bit chillier in the North Bay valleys.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. There will be little change in this pattern through Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of our next rain storm, which will arrive Sunday evening and continue into Monday.

Thursday:
The patchy morning fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon tomorrow. Expect high temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 61

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra
Cold weather in Lake Tahoe triggers black ice alert
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Crash on Bay Bridge causes gridlock heading out of SF
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Officers investigate deadly SJ shooting
AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest after suspect cam back after robbery
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra
Show More
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Bay Area radio station that banned 'Baby It's Cold Outside' reconsidering decision
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
More News