Accuweather Forecast: Cool and cloudy with patchy fog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog near the coast and in the valleys. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s, but a bit chillier in the North Bay valleys.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. There will be little change in this pattern through Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of our next rain storm, which will arrive Sunday evening and continue into Monday.
Thursday:
The patchy morning fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon tomorrow. Expect high temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 61
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 60
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!