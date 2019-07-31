AccuWeather Forecast: Cool and cloudy

Tonight will bring increasing low clouds and fog to the coast and bay, with a chance of spotty coastal drizzle. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild over the bay and inland, with a few lingering low clouds near the coast. Highs will range from mid-60s at the coast to upper 80s inland.
There will be very little change on Thursday, but we can expect a slight increase in temperatures on Friday, followed by a sharper warm-up over the weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range from mid-60s at the coast to near 80 around the bay to mid-90s inland.
Temperatures:
Concord 88
Oakland 72
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 66
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 87
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
