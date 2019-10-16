Tonight features fog returning to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline. Lows drop into the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday begins with fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Late at night a cold front will likely bring a light shower to the North Bay.
Highs range from the lower 60s to mid 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 74
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 66
San Jose: 72
Concord: 73
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Thursday:
Morning drizzle and clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and foggy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News