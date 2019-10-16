Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool and foggy

Tonight features fog returning to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline. Lows drop into the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday begins with fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Late at night a cold front will likely bring a light shower to the North Bay.

Highs range from the lower 60s to mid 70s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 74
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 66
San Jose: 72
Concord: 73

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Thursday:
Morning drizzle and clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

