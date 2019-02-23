WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cool and increasingly cloudy

Saturday will see chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover in the North Bay. Highs will range from 54-58.

Saturday will see chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover in the North Bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 38/58
Fremont: 37/58
Redwood City: 34/56
San Francisco: 44/55
San Jose: 36/59

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.

Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers in the North Bay late.
HIGHS: 56-60.


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
