Accuweather Forecast: Cool and increasingly cloudy

Saturday will see chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover in the North Bay.
Highs will range from 54-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 38/58
Fremont: 37/58
Redwood City: 34/56
San Francisco: 44/55
San Jose: 36/59
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers in the North Bay late.
HIGHS: 56-60.
